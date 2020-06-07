Historical record with Her song ‘Rain on me’

It is No surprise that ‘Rain on me’, the collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, is breaking records everywhere. When the two artists announced that they had worked together on a topic to ‘Chromatica’ we knew that this project was going to become the summer hit.

‘Rain on me’ was premiered on the 22nd of may and, since then, has been the topic that everyone is talking about. By the spectacular voices of the two because of the impressive video clip, the sets, the dance… the song has not left anyone indifferent. And so are able to see it in the list Hot 100 of Billboard.

The magazine of american music is responsible to point out which are the simple most-listened-to and sold each week in the united States. They do so through a follow-up of sales and streaming which begins Friday and ends on the Thursday of the following week. We already have the data from the opening week of ‘Rain on me’ and the song has reached number one, automatically.

It has thus become the first collaboration fully female in his debut at the position 1 in the list Hot 100 of the whole story. A fact that could only meet two giants of pop music like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

.@ladygaga and @ArianaGrande’s “Rain On Me” is the first all-female collaboration to debut at #1 in Hot 100 history. — chart data (@chartdata) June 1, 2020

This number one has been achieved that the singer of ‘God is a woman’ will achieve another milestone in his career: he Has achieved four times in his career, debuting as the number-one directly with ‘Thank you’, ‘ next’, ‘7 Rings’ and his latest track with Justin Bieber ‘Stuck with you’.

All of @ArianaGrande's Hot 100 #1’s:

thank u, next

7 rings

stuck with u

Rain On Me — chart data (@chartdata) June 1, 2020

Lady Gaga is the fifth time that achieves a number one, even if not directly. Had already been crowned at the top of the list with ‘Just Dance’, ‘Poker Face’, ‘Born This Way’ and ‘Shallow’. With ‘Rain on me’ enters the list of singers who have reached number one in three decades different. This alone had managed to Mariah Carey and Beyonce until now.