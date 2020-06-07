I reopen the CINEMAS! These will be the next MOVIE premieres

After being declared a public health emergency by Covid-19 in Mexico, establishments had to close their doors to prevent the spread and contagion of the virus; however, this 5 of June, some cinemas resumed their activities.

In accordance with the Plan gradually towards the “new normal” establishments for entertainment such as movie theaters will be reopened once the traffic light epidemiological is in green.

However, some of them re-opened their doors to the fans of the seventh art, it should be mentioned that they will carry out strict measures of cleanliness and healthy distance.

The premiere some tapes had to be suspended due to the sanitary contingency and confinement because of the Covid-19; however, this is expected to 2020 is full of new movies.

One of the most anticipated both by large and by small is “Mulan“and it is that this live-action classic Disney has caused great sensation and uncertainty among film buffs, because the tape would be released on the 27th of march, but was changed to July 24.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” it is one of the movies most anticipated for this year, their output to the big screen is planned for April 30, but it will be the 30 of October.

“Wonder Woman” and “The New Mutants” are two tapes much-anticipated by viewers, but the premiere of both was adjourned to August of this year.