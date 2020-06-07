“It is imperative that we maintain this momentum”: the rare request of Ariana Grande to her followers

Ariana Grande has become an advocate for social. Before the demonstrations that have been sparked in the United States to require the cessation of the abuse of power and racism, the singer, 26, has gone to the streets to raise their voices and have used their social networks to promote the struggles of the street and expose to the world the injustices that go on in the North American country, especially with the people of complexion black.

On Saturday, 6 June, the singer of “Boyfriend” greeted his fans on Twitter and showed some of the works that are being carried out in support of the movement Black Lives Matter. “Hello to you all. I hope everyone is healthy and safe,” wrote the Grammy award-winning before adding: “I Am so inspired by the constant energy and the strength of my fans and friends.”