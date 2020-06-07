“It is imperative that we maintain this momentum”: the rare request of Ariana Grande to her followers

Ariana Grande has become an advocate for social. Before the demonstrations that have been sparked in the United States to require the cessation of the abuse of power and racism, the singer, 26, has gone to the streets to raise their voices and have used their social networks to promote the struggles of the street and expose to the world the injustices that go on in the North American country, especially with the people of complexion black.
On Saturday, 6 June, the singer of “Boyfriend” greeted his fans on Twitter and showed some of the works that are being carried out in support of the movement Black Lives Matter. “Hello to you all. I hope everyone is healthy and safe,” wrote the Grammy award-winning before adding: “I Am so inspired by the constant energy and the strength of my fans and friends.”
Grande, who has been urging the Americans to vote, continued: “This week, instead of sharing some of the organizations for the relief of the greedy (see the highlight on my page if you want to catch up on some of the ways in which you can also support them), I want to show some of the amazing work being done in support of the movement #blacklivesmatter”.
Total support
Also took advantage to share the names of the organizations that she is supporting. The artist pointed out that “it is imperative that we maintain this momentum and continue sharing, learning about new ways in which we can strengthen our alliance”. Also, invited to review the work of each organization, to make donations and share with family and friends.
Among the organizations that exhibited Large is Boris L Henson Foundation, “which offers therapy virtual free for African Americans in need of help at this time”. In addition, he described #8cantwait, “a list of 8 policies to help reduce police violence that you can change immediately to make our communities safer,” according to what was written on it.