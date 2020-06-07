Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend to protest against the racism in California after the death of George Floyd’s Instagram video | Shows

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will join the long list of artists who have displayed their outrage after the death of George Floyd and the abuses perpetrated by the Police towards the african-american community. The young couple was seen in one of the organized marches against racism and shared her experience on social networks.

Each time there are more celebrities who choose to participate in the demonstrations and use their social networks as a means of dissemination for the social causes. Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Cole Sprouse, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are some stars who have joined the cause.

The member of the Jonas Brothers and the British actress shared photos and videos of the protest they attended in California.

“My heart is shattered. My solidarity with those who are saying against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option. My voice needs to be heard, so I will highlight those that should listen,” wrote Sophie Turner on Instagram.

On the other hand, Joe Jonas released a clip in which he sees his wife kneeling next to a group of protestors while shouting loudly: “No justice, no peace”.

Sophie Turner is captured by paparazzi and confirms pregnancy

Despite the fact that the young couple never confirmed the arrival of their firstborn, photographers were able to confirm that Joe Jonas and British actress will become parents very soon.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Photo: Broadcast)

A member of the Jonas Brothers he was captured during a walk with Sophie Turner and rose to view the advanced state of gestation of the star of Game of thrones. In the photograph you can observe artist with a loose diver dark color, however, he could not hide his bulging belly.

