Justin Bieber surprises everyone by listening to song Untouchable

Big surprise caused Justin Bieber on social media after a live broadcast, at the side of his wife, the model, Hailey Bieber, and the pair of us were listening to the song “give me a kiss”, the group’s Untouchable which is one of its greatest successes.

In the video, you can see young people from the comfort of their home interacting with their fans, where they began to give more details of his private life, although internet users away from paying attention to the artist decided to focus on the song in the background.