Kanye West hits the streets of Chicago to support the Black Lives Matter

Kanye West protested in Chicago on the 4th of June. The rapper kept a low profile when he joined a crowd of protesters by George Floyd and the movement Black Lives Matter. A presenter’s local morning program in Chicago, Kendra G, recorded a video of the protest of Kanye. The musician remained silent while he wore a protective mask and the hood of his sweatshirt.

In the legend of your video, Kendra revealed that Kanye “didn’t have his usual team of cameras with him”, and that “in reality did not want to be filmed” . The rapper seemed not to object to the dozens of cameras that we’re filming, but also interacted with them. The surprise appearance of the husband of Kim Kardashian came hours after revelations that he had donated $ 2 million to help the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Kanye also established a college fund for the daughter of George, Gianna, six years. In addition, he promised to cover the legal expenses of Ahmaud and to the family of Breonna while fighting for justice. Before this, the fans pointed out that Kanye was one of the few celebrities who had remained publicly silent about these deaths. Taking into account that the rapper is usually extremely frank, the public expected to hear from him about it.

<img class=”cover-image” src=”https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/1591531816_480_Kanye-West-hits-the-streets-of-Chicago-to-support-the.jpg” alt=””/> Your browser does not support the video tag.

Kanye West has been discreet in terms of the movement Black Lives Matter

Kanye is not the only star present in the protests to fight for racial equality. Halsey, Yungblud, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and many other celebrities have also taken to the streets to show their support for Black Lives Matter. Even Cole Sprouse revealed that he was arrested during the demonstrations, although he said that this was not the focus of the news.

These demonstrations began after George was killed by a police officer Derek Chauvin, during an arrest on May 25. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree. Meanwhile, the other three officers at the scene of the arrest have been accused of aiding and abetting to homicide in the second degree and aiding and abetting murder.