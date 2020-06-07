Kim Kardashian changes her photos sexy: I was born a fighter social in the united States!

Kim Kardashian, 39 years old, is moving away from its photos, sexy in bikinis. The star of “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians” are using their social networks to do so-called justices. Friday, June 5, sent a message in honour of the memory of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman, 26, who was killed on 13 march by agents of the Police Department of the Metro Louisville.

“Today would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor. The was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed. The officers still have not been charged for her murder,” wrote the CEO of KKW Beauty and SKIMSbefore exhorting their followers to click on a link to do it justice. In the web site hosted by Kardashian appears the story of the vicious murder, the declarations of the mother of Breonna and how to help with the case.

Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. She was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed. The officers have yet to be charged for her murder. Honor this #BirthdayForBreonna by visiting https://t.co/pmPGAF97yn on more ways to help her case #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/2bKm4892ZL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 5, 2020

According to what is stated in the portal, nor the police of the metro Louisville or the mayor Greg Fischer have given a reply to Tamika Palmer, mother of the today woman. “No person has spoken to me. No person has been explained to me anything, said Palmer in an interview for Washington Post. “I want justice for her. I want to say your name. There is No reason for Breonna is dead at all,” demanded the woman.

we are fighting for you 🤍 to demand justice for her and her family text ENOUGH to 55156 or visit https://t.co/GzI25k6Bv3 pic.twitter.com/TmJzXWqoFV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 5, 2020

The singer Jonh Legend, 41, also paid tribute to the late native of Kentucky, in an essay for Entertainment Weekly. “She had planned to become a nurse and dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was on her way,” said the winner of the Grammy about Taylor. “Now is the time for us to unite and say emphatically YOUR NAME,” said the interpreter of “Conversations In The Dark”.

Ariana Grande also took advantage of their influence in social networks to talk about Breonna. With the hashtag “#birthdayforbreonna”, the singer of “Boyfriend” expressed: “We are fighting for you,” said Large, of 26, prior to exposing the help method. “To demand justice for her and her family send a text message RATHER 55156 or visit http://bit.ly/birthdayforbreonna”.