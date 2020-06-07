Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, and ‘The Rock’ among the best paid in 2020, according to Forbes | Entertainment

Musicians, actors, models, athletes, and all types of celebrities appear in the list

As every year, Forbes revealed the list

Celebrity 100

of the famous best-paid and the this 2020 includes celebrities of all kinds, from the socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenneruntil BTS, Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”), Metallica, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, among others.

The list is made using data from Nielsen Music / MRC Data, Pollstar, IMDB, NPD, BookScan, and ComScore, as well as interviews with specialists who have helped to raise the names of those who lead the entertainment industry with his fortune. All amounts are shown in your version pre-taxes.

In the first place is Kylie Jenner, who won 590 million dollars thanks to advertising, modelling, business and, above all, by the sale of 51% of Kylie Cosmetics for $ 600 million in January 2019. His fortune is real, until the day of today, is evaluated in 900 mdd.

In the second place, is Kanye West, rapper who won an amount considerably less than Kylie. The musician and businessman earned $ 170 million in the past year for his brand Yeezy, tennis that sold hand-in-hand with Adidas, in addition to his clothing line and his music.

The following three positions are occupied by athletes: Roger Federer in third place with 106.3 billion, Cristiano Ronaldo with 105 mdd and Lionel Messi with 104 mdd.

Forbes points out that “the celebrities best paid in the world won 6.1 billion combined pre-tax, with a loss of $200 million from 2019, after a global pandemic closing stage and muted performances across the world.”

The list mentions that Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, is in the tenth place with 87.5 mdd and Ryan Reynolds the star of Deadpool in the position 18 with 71.5 billion.

Ariana Grande in the 17 with $ 72 million, followed by the Jonas Brothers in the 20 68.5 billion, amount that is gained from their return to the stage with his album, tour and documentary Amazon, Happiness Begins.

Post Malone, it has become one of the rappers with the most revenue, as it appears in 28th place with 60 mdd and even called to J. K. Rowling author of Harry Potter who is in the same position.

Shawn Mendes appears in the 39 with 54.5 billion, a place before that Vin Diesel, which this year won $ 54 million dollars. Billie Eilish for his part, arrives at 43 with 53 million dollars, a considerable amount when we take into account that just has 18 years old.

Forbes also answers the question:

How much do you earn BTS?

Therefore, as in the last year alone, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook managed to get to position number 47 in the list with 50 million dollars.

“The supergroup of K-pop grossed $ 170 million on tour in 2019, the most of any band in u.s., except for Metallica,” says the publication, that amount obtained thanks to his tours of the past year. The metal band is located in the place 78, with 40.5 billion, and a tour that has raised $ 400 million from 2016.

You can find the full list Hot 100 at the site of Forbes.