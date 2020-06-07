Lady Gaga gives up his profile on Instagram in the name of justice

The singer Lady Gaga continues his fight fiercely against racism. This Friday made a big announcement that translates into tangible actions to achieve justice in the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Both citizens African Americans lost their lives in the hands of police officers in America. Their stories shocked the world and led to the creation of a movement that ensures equality. Since the year 2013 the “Black Lives Matter” was founded in support of the victims of harassment.

For this reason, Gaga, of 33 years, decided to step away for a time from their social networks with the purpose of giving them to the spokespersons and activists struggling to achieve a system change in the United States. A postcard of his hand, with a wrist tattoo of the “symbol of peace” was the starting point to publicize his new play to please the disenfranchised. In addition, on Tuesday last, the diva also joined the “BlackOut Tuesday” and promoted by the music industry.