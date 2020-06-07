Lele Pons is in addition to the marches ‘Black Lives Matter’

Fans of Lele welcomed to participate in this very important movement, and showed him your total support, because, like her, are committed to the cause. Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Camila Hair, Shawn Mendes and Halsey there are other celebrities that have joined the marches in various cities around the country.

The facts

George Floyd lost his life after being arrested by the local police officers of the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to some media as BBCFloyd would have been arrested because he allegedly tried to pay with a fake banknote $20 dollars in a grocery store. After being arrested, handcuffed and placed against the pavement, the police Derek Chauvin rested his knee on the neck of George for more than eight minutes.

While he was stopped, Floyd said with difficulty several times: “I can’t breathe (in Spanish, ‘I can Not breathe’)”. Despite the pleas, Chauvin did not do anything about it, like his other colleagues, the official Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. The Prosecutor’s office of Minnesota charged Chauvin on the charge of murder in the second degree. In terms of the other three police officers, these were singled out for aiding and abetting the fact.

The death of Floyd has unleashed a wave of protests in the united States, in addition to other cities around the world, such as London, Paris and Berlin.

