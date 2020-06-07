Miley Cyrus boasts belly marked with crop top

Miley Cyrus it was captured by the lens of the paparazzi enjoying a walk by Los Angeles in the company of her boyfriend Cody Simpson.

During their hike in the middle of the nature, the singer bragged of his marked belly, toned biceps and legs of myocardial infarction with a crop top sporty black Calvin Kleinto play with a shorty of a cyclist.

Photo: The Grosby Group

He added a pair of black shoes, a baseball cap THE Dodgers and a mask as blue as a measure of prevention of coronavirus.

Through this snap, Miley revealed her support to the demonstrations against racism with the letters BLM (Black Lives Matter).

Cyrus seemed to be free of makeup on the face, without accessories and with his hair combed under his hat.

For his part, Cody opted to go without a shirt, with bermuda shorts black to play with the look of his bride; Vans black with white detail, stockings, and a mask.

With them, was also his pet Bo.

In the week, the cantantante of The Climb he joined one of the dozens of protests in California in order to seek justice for the death of George Floyd, a african american man killed by white police officers in Minneapolis on may 25.

In social networks, Cyrus shared a black and white photographs of the march, which he joined in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday I joined with friends and experienced the power of a peaceful protest organized by @blmlosangeles front of the house of @mayorofla with a simple demand: evict the police. There is much work to be done to end systemic racism and white supremacy in our country, and personally I still have much to learn and do to support, ” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“We cannot stop fighting for justice: justice for George Floyd, to Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, for Ahmaud Aubrey, and too many of the names that we do not know. The black life matters”, he added.

With other publications on Instagram, the actress has shown its stance in favour of African Americans, the justice, even the struggle of the LGBT communities now that the Pride Month started.

MA