Nicki Minaj teases the release of Kanye West Collaboration ‘New Body’

The elusive collaboration of Nicki Minaj and Kanye West “New Body” may finally see a release.

The queen of rap appeared on the Instagram Live DJ Boof Friday when fans asked about the previously unissued song, which also features Ty Dolla $ ign. She revealed that she and Kanye recorded a video for the song so long-awaited, which was a surprise to many. After her Barbz will pray that it officially launched, she said she would get in contact with Kanye.

“Ok, let me punish you with a brand new body. I see you all asking, “ he wrote in the group chat.

However, he admitted that it is not the biggest fan of the song, which has since been leaked. “I’m not going to lie, I don’t like this song, but to them,” added Nicki, who announced that it will introduce its own Instagram Live to the next Friday.

Nicki Minaj is currently on DJ Boof’s live she said she will be doing a Instagram Live and she will hit up Kanye West about releasing “New Body” pic.twitter.com/IWcvMGLT4h — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) June 5, 2020

“New Body” was originally slated for the ill-fated album Yandhi of Kanye. There were reports of a version cleaner that appears on his album of gospel Jesus Is King, but the song did not reach the court.

In 2018, Kanye spoke on his collaboration, which is about the shame of the body. “It is a concept of Karma but I say it to you all at this time. I am taking two stigmas at once because I love to take stigmata and change them to a positive energy-negative to positive, “ he told TMZ.

Nicki, who has presented rumors of pregnancy, has remained quiet on social networks in the last few months. However, she later spoke of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer of Minneapolis. “Let them hear your voice. Be angry. The whites have been using violence against us from the beginning of time. We didn’t invent the violence and looting, “ he said.

After getting her first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a guest featured in the “Say So” of Doja Cat last month, there are also reports that Nicki will appear on the new single of 6ix9ine, which will be launched on Friday 12 June.