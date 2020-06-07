‘Rocket’ submit to Adam Warlok in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Marvel Studios would make a moving master in the history of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The story that prepares the factory of superheroes focuses on the fun Guardian “Rocket” according to James Gunn, director with the novelty of the presentation Adam Warlock another hero that only sees in one capsule in the scene poscréditos of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now be warned that it would not be a lead character but secondary whose mission is to hunt them before becoming an Avenger. Apparently his mission would be to hunt down the Guardians before you have your film on the side of Captain Marvel and other characters from the universe created by Stan Lee.

With this news fans Marvel, celebrate the next step of the Studies is to give solo a movie that would be taken to one of the crossover comics most anticipated: “Annihilation” that would share the screen with Quasar, Moondragon and Carol Danvers where the villain would be Annihiluswithout ruling out the appearance of Terrax the Reckless and Galactus. The bet now who will be the characters where you hear names like Henry Cavill, Zac Efron, and Keanu Reeves.