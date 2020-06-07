Scarlett Johansson puts in her place to the interviewers after being approached with questions sexist

Despite his obvious talent, to be nominated for an Oscar twice and have decades of experience in the industry, the actress Scarlett Johansson has been the object of an endless number of questions to be gender-neutral. During the press tours with their male counterparts of “The Avengers”, has had to endure a treatment different from that of his co-stars.

While promoting the movie “the Avengers” in 2012, Johansson was joined at the press tour standard. There, a journalist posed the following question to the star of Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr: “In the first place to Robert, throughout Iron Man 1 and 2, Tony Stark started out as a character extremely selfish, but learn to fight as a team”.

“So, how abordaste this paper, taking into account that kind of maturity as a human being when it comes to the character of Tony Stark, and did you learn anything throughout the three movies that you made?”. One would think that Johansson could receive a question as introspective on the part of the same professional. However, she touched something completely different.

“And to Scarlett… to get in shape for Black Widow did you have anything special to do in terms of diet, as if you have to eat any specific food or that sort of things?” he asked. Johansson clearly felt disheartened by the question of how you can appreciate in the video.

Robert Downey Jr. tried to make a joke to break the tension, although the interpreter emphasized to publicize their frustration. “How is it that you have that existential question, really interesting, and I have the question of ‘food for rabbits’?” Johansson responded, referring to the research of Downey.

The underwear of Scarlett Johansson, a recurring theme

The star was found with another improper question to promote the movie in 2012. In an interview along with Jeremy Renner, he was asked about what is worn underneath their costume of Black Widow. “Now do you wear underwear?”, began the interviewer, to which Scarlett Johansson immediately interrupted. “You’re like the fifth person that asks me that .

What is going on?”, she answered with frustration. “Since when did people start to ask in the interviews about their underwear?”. Trying to explain your question in bad taste, the reporter continued. “Well, it is because the skin is very…”, the actress returned to intervene. “I will leave it to your imagination,” said Johansson quips.