Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and more stars give their social networks

LOS ANGELES (United States).- Several stars have left some black leaders to take control of their social networks. Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo are among the stars who have asked the change agents to take charge of their accounts. While thousands of people take to the streets in protest of the Black Lives Matter across the country, Selena announced that I would highlight influential leaders and allow them to speak directly with more than 179 million followers.

This change occurs in the middle of the tragic death of african american man George Floyd, after Derek Chauvin, a police officer of Minneapolis. Immobilized him for almost nine minutes despite telling him repeatedly that he could not breathe, may 25. This murder caused protests when thousands of protesters, including celebrities, took to the streets in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.

The singer of “Rare” announced that it would hand over their accounts to leaders such as Alicia Garza, the co-creators of the movement Black Lives Matter. “I’ve been struggling to know the right things to say about this important moment in history,” wrote Selena. “After thinking about the best way to use my social networks, I decided that we all need to hear more of the voices of black. In the next few days, I will highlight influential leaders. And I will give them the opportunity to take charge of my Instagram so you can talk directly with us all ”.

Selena Gomez is an activist since its marked “Rare Beauty”

For his part, his colleague Shawn revealed that the first person that she would give her account was the black activist Zyahna Bryant. “I decided to deliver my platform on Instagram and tell my stories. During the next few days with some incredible young black first-line in the fight against systemic racism will be the voice,” he wrote. “Recíbalos with love and solidarity.” A very concrete way of addressing their fans about their position in relation to the current protests.

Lady Gaga promised to lift up the voices within the black community. “Starting tomorrow, I’ll pass my account of Instagram to each one of the organizations that I have donated recently, in an effort to amplify their important voices,” he wrote. “And then, I promise to regularly, on all my social media platforms, post stories, content, and lift the voices of countless groups and members of the inspiring from within the black community”.