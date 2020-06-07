Serena Williams is very proud of the decision of Alexis Ohanian

LOS ANGELES (united States).- ¡Serena Williams is very proud of her husband Alexis Ohanian, Sr.! The icon of the tennis came to Twitter on June 5 after her husband announced his resignation to Reddit, the company he co-founded more than a decade ago. “ Having different points of view on any board is important. I am very proud of you, Alexis ” he wrote, and added that he was giving a great example to your adorable two-year-old daughter. “I know that Olympia also will be.”

The businessman, 37-year-old announced on June 5 that he would resign his position on the board and urged colleagues to hire a candidate black to replace it. “Cofundé Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging”, began Alexis the declaration and the legend of its publication in the social networks. “A long time ago that you should do what is right. I’m doing this for me, for my family and for my country. I say that as a parent you need to be able to respond to her daughter’s black when she asks him: What did you do?”.

Alexis and Serena share a small daughter, who has appeared prominently in the accounts of social networks of both parents. “I resigned as a member of the board of Reddit, the urged him to fill my seat with a candidate is black, and will use future earnings on my shares of Reddit to serve the black community, primarily to stop the racial hatred.” The surprising announcement comes in the midst of global protests under the slogan Black Lives Matter, following the tragic death of three black citizens unarmed: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Serena Williams applauds her husband and the work of other celebrities

Celebrities have joined the marches in progress not only all over the country but throughout the world. On 3 June, the actor of Star Wars John Boyega choked back tears while giving a moving speech at the Hyde Park of London. For its part, Keke Palmer urged members of the National Guard to march with the protesters. Even more public figures have encouraged citizens to use their voice and vote in the primaries across the country, and in November, as the former president Barack Obama.

Parallel to these, stars like Justin Bieber have been honoured to Breonna Taylor in what would have been his 27th birthday: “Slide your finger to the right to see how we can help celebrate it”, followed by a slide with links to petitions and sites of donations. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also left a bouquet of flowers in front of the Hall of Justice while participating in a peaceful demonstration by Taylor.