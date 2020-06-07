Stranger Things: The death of insured of one of the characters more sinister and who are we talking about?

Season 4 of Stranger Things is one of the most awaited releases for the platform of streaming Netflix. With the last end leaving some important questions unanswered.

Despite being attacked by the Demogorgon in the first season, the fans never believed in his death.

Some authoritative voices believe that the doctor will die in this next season, then that with your help, Eleven recovers their powers.

The production of the series of transmission most popular Netflix has stalled due to the pandemic coronavirus, but the delay has not prevented fans to speculate on the return of an important character. Dr. Brenner may or may not have been killed, but many fans are anticipating his surprising return.

What happened to Dr. Brenner?

Prior to that Lovecraftian, Mind Flayer began to infest the population of Hawkins, the sinister Dr. Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) was the main antagonist of the series. Appeared in the first season as the principal scientist behind the cruel experiments that gave Rise (Millie Bobby Brown) your telekinetic powers.

The trauma in the last few years of the new life of Eleven in Hawkins recently annihilated his powers, but the majority of fans are in agreement that somehow they will return in the next season.

When Netflix subscribers left Stranger Things for the last time, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) had agreed to Raise as one of theirs and were planning to leave Hawkins. In addition, a trailer recently revealed that former sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) survived the explosion underneath the shopping center Starcourt, and now is a prisoner in a labor camp in Russia.

When Hawkins is left potentially unprotected, a fan turned to Reddit to suggest that Eleven may be the victim of Dr. Brenner.

The intriguing theory of this fan proposes that Dr. Brenner could be instrumental for the return of the powerful skills telequinéticas of Eleven.

Redditor SpencerTheFan said: “I Think that Dr. Brenner will die in season 4 when help Eleven to regain your powers. Why? well, you might think that it is already dead, but it is said in season 2 that he is alive And if we look back at past seasons, there is a pattern of people who die with the first letter of the name as B “.

Despite being attacked by the Demogorgon, Dr. Brenner returned during the second season in visions and flashbacks, hinting that Matthew Modine would go back to the series in a larger capacity. In addition, fans have already pointed out a trend of his for the characters whose names start with the letter ‘B’.