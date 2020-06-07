The celebrities of the United States calling for justice for George Floyd

Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow… Well were expressed as the stars of film and pop into the murder of George Floyd in the united States. Hollywood also claims: “Black Lives Matter.”

Rihanna shocked by the events in Minneapolis. A loud voice,

The tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States may 25, generated thousands of reactions.

All over the world replicated protests to demand justice for this man who he died after that a police officer, Derek Chauvin, put pressure on your neck until leaving you without air.

Posted of Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: IG

Your sentence: “I can not breathe” became flag like “Black Lives Matter” (“The Lives Of Black Matter”). So it was that, more than ever, the celebrities also did listen to his voice.

Rihanna furious

“The magnitude of the devastation, the anger, and the sadness that I have felt has been overwhelming! I see my people being killed and linchada day after day pushed me to a place heavy on my heart! -noted the singer in their social networks-.

Up to the point of staying away from social networks, just to avoid listening again agony of the blood in the voice of George Floyd, begging again and again for his life!”, said the singer of “Rude Boy”.

The video for George Floyd Beyonce

Beyoncé called reflection with a video: “We need justice for George Floyd. We cannot normalize this pain -pointed to the singer-.

“I am not just talking about people of color: to be of the color that you are, I am sure that you will feel desperate for the racism that is happening in the United States at this time”, he stressed.

Beyoncé asked: “No more senseless killings of human beings no more to see people of color as less than human. We can no longer look the other way“.

Not the white privilege by Gwyneth Paltrow

Reese Witherspoon and posted: “don’t ignore something because it makes you feel uncomfortable.” Photo: IG

“If you think in ‘All lives are worth’, you may want to consider that you are reacting from a point of white privilege, “ said Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress was one of several on highlighting the complexity of that phrase that became a banner:

“To say that “all lives are worth’ is deny how dangerous it is simply to be a black person in the United States. Not ‘All the lives’ they live in fear of being asesinaos simply by the color of their skin“ said the actress.

Reese Witherspoon against racism

“My son of 7 years he asked me yesterday why the adults were so upset. We talked with him about what he passed to George Floyd“.

The death of George Floyd mobilized. So posted Rihanna. Photo: IG

“Being a white mother trying to explain the racism and the intolerance in your child it was heartbreaking. But not as much as to be a victim of one of these crimes are senseless, violent, and inconceivable (…). I don’t want that for my children or for yours“ he Witherspoon.

“Hablá with their children on racism, privilege, bigotry, and hatred. If you’re not talking with them, someone else is doing it”, asked the actress.

Was not alone: Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift they also made their voice heard on the crime of George Floyd.

Emrata protest in Los Angeles

Emrata and the protests in The streets of los Angeles. Photo: IG

Nobody was indifferent: thus, among the protests by the case in Los Angeles was the model Emrata (Emily Ratajkowski).

So showed the model: how were The streets of Los Angeles. Photo: IG

Took care of posting images of how they were going mobilizations. In principle peaceful, until they started the riots and the violent reaction of the police.

Emrata and peaceful protests for human rights. Photo: IG

Ariana Grande calls for justice

It Ariana Grande took to the streets to ask for justice. Did communicating what was happening: peaceful protests in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

“We were passionate, noisy gave it love. Cover this also by favor”, stressed the singer among the posters read “Black Lives Matter.” And so, all of you: Khloe, Kim, Kourtneythere was a Kardashian that was indifferent. The sister’s postseason long texts about it.

John Cusack denounces repression in Minneapolis

Celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon came out to protest directly in Minneapolis (instead of facts). The protests were replicated in Miami and in all the cities of the country: from Washington and Chicago to New York.

There the actor of “High-Fidelity” John Cusack it is another of the personalities who still lives near the protests.

From their social networks, Cusack shared the video of police amedrentándolo with canes while I was out protest on your bike.

Jane Fonda in the name of George Floyd

Without hairs in the language, Jane Fonda was another that talked about the social inequalities that are life: “Because we are white, we have privileges. Even the poorest of us have. We need to recognize that and what keeps that racism there: police,” protested the activist.

The posting of the model Emrata by George Floyd. Photo: IG

Billie Eilish against racism

The singer Billie Eilish also lifted up his voice. “If all lives matter why you kill blacks just for being black?”. “Why persecute the immigrants? Why it gives white opportunities that do not have people of other races? We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people “, remarked the young singer.