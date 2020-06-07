The friend of Harry Styles is critical of Kendall Jenner in the midst of the protests Black Lives Matter

Kendall Jenner is a famous person and discreet. But with racial tensions on the rise, fans say that now is not the time to be silent. Many people have begun to call the supermodel for their continued silence about the racism and injustices against black people, including a friend of his rumoured ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The friend of Harry Styles calls Kendall Jenner

While continuing outrage at the death of George Floyd and other killings of African-Americans related to the police, Harry Styles showed solidarity with the black community to join a protest in Los Angeles with some friends.

When fans began to question if Jenner had joined them, one of the friends of Styles, spoke in his history of Instagram, and he said no before you criticize the model.

“For those who wonder if any of us are Kendall, not, haha,” wrote (via Ace Showbiz). “She was not in the protest. I was looking for a Pepsi, “ continued the friend, taking a picture of the controversial Pepsi ad 2017 of Jenner.

A retrospective look at the Pepsi ad of Kendall Jenner

If you missed it, the ad showed Jenner joining a protest and basically ending by offering the police officers a can of Pepsi. The announcement faced criticism immediately, and many said they blew up a real problem and trivializó the movement, Black Lives Matter. In the midst of a growing reaction, Pepsi pulled the ad from television.

“Pepsi was trying to project an overall message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark and we apologize, ” the company said in a statement shared with The New York Times. “We didn’t have the intention of clarifying any serious problem. We are removing the contents and stop any later release ”.

The own Jenner expressed remorse in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Through tears, she said: “I Never hurt someone on purpose. And obviously, if I knew that this would be the outcome, would never have done something like that. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment “.

It seems to have been a turning point for Jenner, as apparently, he has refrained from addressing social problems since then, particularly in relation to the black community.

The relationship of Harry Styles with Kendall Jenner

Styles was linked to Jenner in 2013 when they were seen going to dinner. Despite being spotted together on multiple occasions since then, none of them addressed the rumours of dating.

Years later, in 2019, the couple met in The Late Late Show and played a round of “Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts”. In a moment, Jenner was asked: “What songs of your last album were about me?” The audience urged him to respond, but Styles chose to eat cum cod.

Although her rumoured romance ended, the two still seem to share the chemistry and considered each other as friends. See more of their latest session below.