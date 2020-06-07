The wedding of Johnny Depp before getting married with Amber Heard that has remained in oblivion for more than 35 years

The sentimental life of Johnny Depp has had the stages were very different, and your heart has last name as Winona Ryder or Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children.

Although many believe that during their long relationship, they were married, what is certain is that Depp has only been married twice in his life, in 1983, when he was only 20 years old, and after some decades with Amber Heard.

What is certain is that very few people know that marriage is so juvenile that he had the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’despite the fact that his ex-wife, a make-up artist for film, retains her married name.

Thanks to her Johnny met Nicolas Cagethat was the one that told him he would have a future as an actor and encouraged him to run for cástings.

If you want to see how it was the wedding of Johnny Depp with only 20 years, you can see the photos of the link in the video above.

