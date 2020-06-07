Why is the king of the monsters evolved from villain to hero?

Over the decades, Godzilla has spread destruction and chaos. However, it has also served as the defender of humanity, in the function of the story in which it appears, as well as the other Kaiju that often appear.

The director of special effects, Teruyoshi Nakano explained the reason for the change of behaviour of Godzilla, a change that happened during the era of Showa, that saw Japan become a constitutional monarchy.

“I think that without any change in the character of Godzilla, the series would not have been able to continue. If Godzilla would have remained a villain, probably only the fans of Godzilla would have seen the movies and not the audience in general”, said Nakano. “I think it was correct to change the character of Godzilla … it was a reaction to the times and changes in the audience. But to myself, basically, I like a Godzilla scary, in place of a good Godzilla”.

Godzilla it was originally created as a response to the nuclear bombs that fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War, so it would make sense that with the passage of time, change of an imminent threat to an ally occasional in his films.

Godzilla it has been the subject of many films, both in Japan and in the United States. The next American film to submit to the King of the Monsters is Godzilla vs. Kongdirected by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The film hits theatres on November 20.