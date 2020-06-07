You know these celebrities who have received or donated organs | THE IMPARTIAL

The donation is important because it allows you to save and improve the quality of life of patients with failure of an organ, whose life expectancy is limited to a transplant.

To be a donor is making the decision to donate organs and/or tissues afterlife and in special circumstances in life

The organs that can be donated include kidney, heart, liver, pancreas, intestines, lungs, skin, bone, bone marrow, and cornea.

On the occasion of the World Day of Transplant recipients that is celebrated this June 6, then we show you the stories of some celebrities who have received or donated their organs to save your life and the lives of others.

Julio Preciado

After several complications in his health, the singer, ex-vocalist of Banda El Recodo, he had to undergo a surgery for 11 hours, after which his daughter, Yuliana, will donate a kidney.

Although presented some complications in the surgery, ell results until the time for the artist, 53 years old, has been successful.

Selena Gomez

In a case that was heard on the Internet some years ago, the famous singer, who suffers from Lupus, an autoimmune disease, had complications and needed a kidney transplant.

One of her best friends, Francia Raisa, turned out to be supported and donated the organ, which saved his life.

Jose Luis Rodriguez “The Puma”

Venezuelan singer underwent a double-lung transplant in 2017 which gave him the opportunity to be reborn and resume his artistic career.

Raphael

In 2002, the famous Spanish singer underwent a liver transplant, after several complications in their health.

After the difficulties of the family of the “Divo de Linares” to get the body needed it, he got a donor.

The operation lasted for 8 hours and it was a success, so that lengthened his life and allowed him to continue with his artistic career.

Sarah Hyland

The protagonist of the comedy series “Modern Family”, was born with renal dysplasia.

This evil led to the need for a kidney transplant on two occasions, as well as months by undergoing dialysis.

The first transplant was in 2012 and gave it to his father. The second, in 2017, it was thanks to his brother.

Despite this, Sarah continues in the process against his disease, because a large part of the 2017 spent at rest due to dialysis treatments.

The second transplant was a success and Sarah, beyond other conditions, such as endometriosis, enjoys a day at the same time.

George Lopez

From the age of 17, this comedian began to experience problems in his health, which gradually manifested in the kidneys that are not working correctly.

In 2004, he was informed that he needed a kidney transplant. After several prevails, his then-wife Ann Serrano it turned out to be compatible.

This experience motivated the actor to create the George Lopez Foundation, a foundation focused on creating awareness about kidney disease and organ donation, as well as in supporting children, adults and military families at a disadvantage.

Mandy Patinkin

The actor from “Homeland” and “Criminal Minds”, was diagnosed with keratoconus, also known as cornea conical, a condition that causes the cornea to become thinner and protrudes from the eye.

In his case, he had to undergo two transplants of the cornea, first for the right eye and then to the left.

In the more serious situations of the condition, it requires a cornea transplant. In the case of the actor, we performed two transplants of the cornea, first to your right eye and then your left eye.

On the culture of organ donation, Patinkin commented on the importance of join:

“It’s an extraordinary gift when someone gives his eyes to another person so that you can see. Let your organs save a life. I could live if he were blind. People can’t live without hearts, without lungs, without livers… What will you do after you go? What are you going to do with that part of your body? Let someone improve the quality of life of someone. It is an extraordinary gift”.

Tracy Morgan

The actor and comedian suffering from diabetes since the decade of the ’90s. In 2010 your chronic illness is complicated and the actor needed a kidney transplant.

Tanisha Hall, who was the partner of the well-known comedian, turned out to be compatible, so she decided to donate the organ, long after they separated, but despite this they are friends.

Natalie Cole

Despite the fact that the singer, daughter of the legendary Nat King Cole, passed away on December 31, 2015 for renal failure due to hepatitis C, a disease with which he lived for 25 years, he fought for his life years before, in may 2009 he was diagnosed with kidney damage and received a kidney from emergency to survive a few years.

Alonzo Mourning

The NBA player received a kidney from his cousin Jason Cooper in December of 2003. His return to the stave was a little longer because it took 3 years to play again.

They donated their organs at death:

Miranda Richardson:

The actress, wife of actor Liam Nelson, and known for her role in “set of Twins” passed away in 2009 due to a ski accident, his heart, liver, and kidneys were donated.

Jon-Erik Hexum:

It was a popular model of the decade of the ’80s who lost his life in an accident with a firearm, the end he donated his heart, kidneys, corneas, and skin.

Chris Henry

NFL player for the Bengals of Cincinnati, who died in 2009 in an accident. They donated his corneas, lungs, kidneys, heart, liver, and pancreas.

Jerry Orbach

The actor of the famous film “Diry Dancing” and the series “law and order” died in 2004, his wife took the decision to donate their organs, specifically the corneas.