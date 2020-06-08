5 outfits inspired by the style of Ariana Grande

The famous singer has a unique style when choosing their costumes. On each occasion that Ariana Grande shown in public, let us see your passion for the fashion and the glamour, because regardless of the type of event, this girl always carries outfits amazing.
While we have been witnesses of so dazzling that Ariana Grande you can look on a red carpet, this girl has costumes amazing for every day, because even if it only comes out for a walk or to meet with friends, inspires us to copy some of your looks.
That’s why, today we bring you some ideas to recreate the style of Arianaget ready with your wardrobe and dare to wear these outfits in and outside the home.
Try different combinations of colors and accessories to give a touch more special to each one of these looks, choose which you like and is sporting a new image.
BASIC
The first outfit must include the basic garments of ariana Grande, therefore, it will be ideal to include a pledge long as a t-shirt or sweatshirt and some boots long of the same color. An outfit all in black never fails so that you can opt for this alternative, combine your look with accessories that match, you can play with colors or to use those that are printed in the clothes that you’re wearing.
CASUAL
Now, let’s look at a look that you can use casually for an outing with friends. Using a pair of charge in your choice of color, the olive green are without a doubt one of the favorites. Combine this garment with neutral colours, a crop top grey and bomber jacket black will make you look great. Lastly, you can use some combat boots with or without heels, or if you prefer, wear comfortable tennis.
SIMPLE
The following is a look very simple but with a lot of style. Choose a few blue jeans, make sure you are a little above the ankle, if not, you can fold them up a little. Pair with a crop black top and adds details with a belt of the same color. A key point to this outfit is the shoes, we recommend you to use booties in black with high-heeled.
COLOR
After copying several looks in black it’s time for something different. choose to garments the color of your preference, we suggest you head to the pink. You will need a sweatshirt or a t-shirt long in this color and also some long socks to match. Used tennis shoes white and a short blue, to complete your outfit, choose accessories that will best make you look.
WHITE
If you’re a fan of the jeans color white, the following outfit is ideal for you. Choose your favorite jeans and pair with a crop top black, to give it a bit of color, combine your shoes with your accessories, we suggest you copy the idea of Ariana and choose c