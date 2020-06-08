Adele invites you to not dismiss the protests after the case of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES (united States).- “The murder of George Floyd has caused commotion in the entire world,” he wrote Adele at the beginning of his publication of Instagram on the 1st of June. The singer of “Hello” shared a photo of the man of 46 years who died of “asphyxiation due to sustained pressure” after which the officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The death of George provoked demonstrations around the world, and Adele launched their support for the rise of the Fed. “The protests and marches are happening all over the world simultaneously and are only gaining momentum… So focus with righteousness, but focus! – Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It is important not to discourage us, nor manipulemos at this time. Is racism systematic,” he added.

“ It is about police violence and about inequality. And this is not just about America! Racism is alive everywhere. I sympathize wholeheartedly with the struggle for freedom, and justice #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames ”. It is not often that Adele post on Instagram. Their three previous messages were his publication of birthday on the 6 of may, in which he revealed his new figure; a session of christmas with The Grinch on December 23, 2019 and a message to Drake on his birthday in October.

Therefore, it would take something major for that Adele breaks her silence on social networks, and at this time, there is a problem more critical than the death of Floyd. It seems that the star has taken into account that the quote from Martin Luther King Jr. following the death of George Floyd: “there Comes a time when silence is betrayal” or “at The end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but if the silence of our friends”.

Celebrities continue to add up to the defense by George Floyd

Now joins the growing number of celebrities expressing their support for the movement Black Lives Matter. Millie Bobby Brown published the words “THE subject MATTER OF BLACK LIFE” in your page on IG on the 1st of June. Justin Bieber released a message that said, “Dear friends not black… I’m paying attention to his silence”. Colton Haynes also expressed a note that said, “white silence equals consent white. Black Lives Matter.”