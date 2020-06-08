AGAINST RACISM – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donated to social justice organizations (+TWEET)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the cause against racial injustice.

The couple of celebrities, actress Priyanka Chopra and the singer Nick Jonasjoined the cause of the movement anti-racism making donations to organizations that promote equal justice.

In this sense, both spoke in support of the movement Black Lives Matter and they commented that they made donations to two organizations for social justice called, The Equal Justice Initiative, and The Union American Civil Liberties.

In addition, Nick left a message on his Twitter account where he wrote: “Pri and I have a heavy heart. The reality of inequality in this country and around the world is obvious”.

It should be noted that Jonas said that all the problems have been caused by systemic racism, intolerance, and exclusion, limiting that if the citizens continue to quietly strengthen the discrimination.

Then, the composer explained that now is a good time to act, why it is not enough to say ‘I’m Not racist’, and said that “All we have to do the work to be anti-Racist and support the black community”.

The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

Finally, he said that in his struggle to fight racial problems decided to donate “@eji_org and @ACLU two non-profit organizations and progressives in the United States.

Drafting Gossipvzla with information Just Jared