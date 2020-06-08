Angelina Jolie celebrates his 45 birthday with your children and make a wish

Lately it has been all celebrations in the home of Angelina Jolie. If you made a few days ago they were celebrating the 14th birthday of their daughter Shiloh well, yesterday, June 4, lactress blew out the candles on the cake in his 45 birthday surrounded by her six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne – qeu are those that have returned the smile. Angelina lived a very special day, but not the celebration itself, which was quiet and in your home, but by the fact, all be together and happy in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19 and after you have found the peace they craved after her separation from Brad Pitt. “Things between Angelina and Brad are better and their relationship is more cordial,” said a source to UsWeekly.

Coinciding with the date of your anniversary, Angelina Jolie made a wish and has been the cessation of racism and social discrimination. The actress has returned to show his solidarity and has donated $ 200,000 (177.000 euros) to the foundation that fights for racial equality and social justice, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The protagonist of Innocence interrupted is concerned about the situation of racial tension that lives in the United States as a result of the death of George Floyd. “Support to the Legal Defense Fund of the NAACP in its fight for racial equality, social justice, and its call for a legislative reform urgent,” said the Oscar-winning through a press release. “The rights do not belong to any group. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained, or justified”continued.

“I hope that we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural errors in our society.” Jolie wanted to join the contributions they have already made other celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Drake, Gigi Hadid or Harry Styles.

In addition to her work as an actress and filmmaker, Jolie continues to be very involved in humanitarian causes. He continues his work as an ambassador for UNHCR, the UN agency that oversees the refugee, and the past month of march donated a milllón of dollars (910.000 euros) to the organization No Kid Hungry, in charge of distributing food and aid for the neediest children around the world, and in this way relieve the health crisis that afflicts the world by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Like many other stars expected his return to the big screen.. After directing the drama inspired by the dictatorship of the Khmer Rouge, They took it away: the memories of a little girl Cambodian returned to become Maleficent. And now among their new projects, there are four that próximaente see the light. Come Away, a film that he directed Brenda Chapman, and is a prequel to the classic children’s Peter Pan and Alice in the Country of the wonders; the animated movie The One and Only Ivan, where will be the voice of Stella; the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, that is in post-production, and will also be part of the cast of The Eternalsfrom Chloé Zhao.

