Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber duet to contribute to the pandemic

The members of the royalty of pop, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber joined in a duet to raise funds for the children of workers of the first line in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

The star, 26-year-old, launched the “Stuck With U” on a Friday morning, a sweet ode to the confinement along to loved ones.

“Oh, two babies grew finally meet!”, published Bieber on Instagram.

“I cannot fully express… how happy I am after having waited so long to do this (the duet),” said Large.

The voice of Big appeared on the remix of 2015 of “What do I mean?” of Bieber, but “Stuck with U”, is his first single as a duo.

In a music video “shot from home”, a standard in times of pandemic, is shown to Great curled up in bed with her dog and hanging around with a mysterious man towards the end of the song, which according to rumors is a real estate agent who would be her new boyfriend. Bieber is seen hugging his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The candy video mix fragments sent by fans and celebrities, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha and Gwyneth Paltrow dancing with her husband in a bathrobe.

The song is the first release in favor of charities of SB Projects, a company of entertainment and media property of the manager of Bieber and Grande, Scooter Braun.