Brad Pitt has the look to ride around on a bike with more style

The confinement we have been matched to all. The global health emergency caused by the coronavirus, has been placed in quarantine to famous and anonymous. Although of closed doors, each of which has played the #QuédateEnCasa your way. Could be one of them Brad Pitt. The man who did not want to renuniciar to his impeccable short even at full pandemic. He was to be of the few who did not succumb to the widespread trend of rapase the hair, or the questionable beard of a castaway who enacted other like Will Smith. The actor Once upon a time… in Hollywood it is clear that prepends whatever with such a look a aspect of ten even if it is for a spin on his motorcycle. Because that is what is intended with the sunglasses and the bandana, isn’t it? Or do maybe accessories to raise the look biker? It is clear that Pitt is one step ahead.

In our country, the desescalada has allowed us to recover plans for the weekend such as going out for a run or get on a terrace with our friends. In Los Angeles, the situation allows Brad Pitt to go out to take a stroll in its elegant BMW vintage for Sunset Boulevard, a bike that requires a outfit to the height. The actor has been able to comply to the mix a bomber jacket light grey with jeans and a white sneakers slip-on, much safer for driving a two-wheeler.

And of course, in the case of the elegant man is Pitt, this does not neglect any detail. The actor completes the ensemble with some white gloves, which reveal a ring and a gold bracelet, as well as a pair of sunglasses and a bandana green to the neck. Of course, without forgetting the mask, an essential accessory in any look of desescalada. We are almost certain that these latest accessories had the dual function of protecting both the coronavirus as the cameras prying, but it is hard to go unnoticed when you have so much style.



In addition to that always wears the same helmet grey bruised. You’ve betrayed, Pitt.

