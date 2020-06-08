BTS reaches a new record with IDOL, collaboration with Nicki Minaj

Less than a week of its seventh anniversary, BTS continues by adding new achievements to his music career.

Recently, V was regarded as the idol with the Best Face of 2020, and now the group attain a new goal with your music video IDOL, having already 25 videos with figures record, we tell you the details.

Despite the fact that “IDOL” it was released 2 years ago, the support that ARMY gives to the group and new fans that you will be adding thanks to his popularity allowed them to reach the figure of 100 million views on YouTube. The version with Nicki Minaj now it is video number 25 BTS with this record.

The list of achievements of BTS in such a platform continues to grow, being one of the criteria that demonstrate the extent of their music on the platforms of music.

Through social networks, ARMY, shared several messages of congratulations and gratitude towards the guys, because they know that this month will be very special for them because of the FESTA 2020.

BTS he has prepared several surprises for its fans, also, in his documentary “BTS Music Journey” will review all of your memories in these 7 years. With the next comeback in development and the release of their album Japanese, it is expected that the boys will continue adding MV with dollar figures.