Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes meet 11 months of relationship

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised their followers in 2019 when it was confirmed that they were dating. All materialized after the release of ‘Miss’, a song that took several months the first place in the charts and was a worldwide success.

Despite the fact that until 2019 they started their relationship, Camila confessed that from 2015 felt something for Mendes, although it never materialized because they were very young, told Camila to Rolling Stone magazine. Then Shawn saw her only as a friend, but that feeling grew until they finally confirmed their relationship.

“Shawnmila”, as it is called by the fans this relationship, carries 11 months and their fans celebrate. This relationship has been far from a criticism, in the beginning, it was said that they seemed very real and for some, it was a marketing strategy. However, both have shown the opposite, with demonstrations of affection. One of the acts most recent where they were seen together was in ‘a Global Citizen: Together at home’.