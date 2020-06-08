Cardi B shows the tattoo bigger than you have made in your body

DRAFTING- This week, the famous Cardi B of 27 years, published a video on his account of Instagram to show to all their fans the new and colorful tattoo that adorns his body, from the base to the never until the middle of the left thigh.

The elaborate design that made the singer Cardi B (originally from New York) includes a butterfly surrounded by several flowers of enormous size, in the same hyper-realistic style that was used for the design of a peacock that is a large part of his hip and his right thigh.

For the time being, Cardi B-you is still left with two sessions to complete the tattoo, that he has commissioned the artist Jamie Schene of the study Union 3 Tattoo of California. However, it is not clear when it will be able to finish your tattoo due to the restrictions still in force in that state, and kept closed many businesses.

Apparently, Cardi B has not resorted to a technique of ‘home-made’ to expand his collection of tattoos, as they have done celebs like Paris Jackson and Kaia Gerber during the quarantine period, and has preferred to rely on true professionals.

It seems that butterflies have become fashionable, but now they have moved from the lower part of the back, where it was common to see them at the beginning of 2000, to move to other parts of the body.

Shawn Mendes was tattooed recently had designed one of their fans, after seeing the drawing on social networks and fall in love completely and Ariana Grande also looks one in the arm.

Cardi B surprised to sing “eternal Love” by Juan Gabriel

Cardi B impressed his followers a few days ago with a song unexpected that has nothing to do with the style of driving and which made it famous in different countries.

Doing gala of their tessitura (vocal and wearing his characteristic and eccentric clothing, the rapper American is showcased in a live broadcast.

Cardi B in his transmission was one of the most famous songs of Latin America.

From the living room of his house and visibly “enfiestada”, it threw a palomazo with a knife in hand by the microphone and the style of Rocío Dúrcal.

It was as well as performed the theme Eternal love the song is emblematic of the inspiration of the late singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

With the streaming transmitted to nearly 35,000 of its more than 65 million followers on Instagram.