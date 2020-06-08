Chris Evans confirms that they will not return to being Captain America

After its passage by the films of Avengers, the interpreter was in negotiations to be part of the ‘remake’ of the film ochentera “Little Shop of Horrors” as the Skid Row/ Toys Collection

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame“the adventure of several, the Avengers original came to an end. Among them is Captain America, a character who Chris Evans she played for a decade and that, as confirmed by the actor, not re-incarnate in the Movie universe of Marvel.

He explained that “Endgame”; the film the brothers Russo, was the definitive end of Steve Rogers, as they return to retake the paper after a denouement so epic -the Captain America he returned to the past to live a quiet life with his beloved Peggy Carter– it would be unnecessary and risky.

“Yes, yes, I think so,” replied Chris Evans the question of the presenter of the program ” The Graham Norton Show on the end of his career as an Avenger.

“It was a great race and we ended up with a note so high that it would be very risky to revisit it, in my opinion. It was a very good experience and I think that it is better to leave it that way”, he stressed.

The response of the actor seems more definitive than their previous mentions about Captain America. In November stated that “never say never, because I love the character” and, even though it was the door’s all closed to return to Marvel nor was in no hurry to receive a new call the Avengers.

“It is not a resounding no, but neither is it a yes anxious,” he explained in an interview along with Scarlett Johansson. “There are other things I’m working on right now. I think the Captain had a route very complicated, and I think they did a great job when you complete your trip. If you are going to return to it, it can’t be because the public is excited. What are we revealing? What do we add to the story? Would have to go through many things.”

