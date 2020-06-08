Criticizes “the Story of a marriage” (Marriage Story) with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver

Marriage Story or Story of a Marriage a tape of a drama written and directed by Noah Baumbach the film was one of the main candidates in the Oscars 2020.

The premise is Nicole is an actress who left his promising career in film to work in the theatre company of her husband Charlie, however, now they are divorcing, which leads both to the limit both in the personal aspect as in the creative.

The film is superb in various aspects, with a simple story but very well built and executed, the story that could be very attached to reality because it reflects how complicated maybe the processes of divorce for all parties involved, the wear and tear that it generates and the consequences of not talking and trying to solve the problems on time.

The work of the cast is excellent Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) was nominated for best actress for her role of Nicole Barberwhile Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars, BlacKkKlansman and The Last Duel) appeared as a candidate for best actor for his role Charlie Barber and Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, Jurassic World: Dominion) met forecasts, rising as the favourite, winning best-supporting actress for giving life to the calculator lawyer Nora Fanshaw.

Which are complemented perfectly by the work done by Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Brooke Bloom and Azhy Robertson?

Regardless of the number of statuettes that have succeeded in the most important events of the film industry, is a film that deserves all the accolades and worth to visualize and analyze in-depth, still without a doubt one of the best original productions of Netflix, being the first level.

