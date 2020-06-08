Dwayne Johnson asks everyone to become the leaders we need now

Throughout the united States, protesters have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd and the police violence in progress. Black Lives Matter and other organizations have led a number of protests. Some emerged organically. Now Dwayne Johnson will ask more people to step forward and be leaders in this time.

Johnson spoke about the protests in a video that he shared on the 3rd of June. Read his call to become a leader and see the full video below.

Dwayne Johnson is not the leader, but you can be

Johnson used his platform as a celebrity to send a message. However, it is not attributed to the leadership.

Like most americans, I am not a politician and I have never been chosen clearly for the position and I am not the President of the united States. But I am a man and I am a father that cares so much for my family, for my children and the world in which they will live. I worry so much for our country and for every person in it. That is what I am. I am a man frustrated. I’m disappointed. I’m angry but I’m also doing everything possible to keep me focused and as calm as possible in the pocket to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country. Video of Dwayne Johnson, 6/3/2020

If you are not satisfied with the current leadership, do it better

Johnson made some references to the president, without naming him. In the same way, suggests that if there is a lack of leadership in their community, can intervene.

“So while we continue waiting for such a leader to emerge, I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we are looking for,” Johnson said. “We become our own leaders, because what we are doing now. We must become the leaders we are looking for ”.

Johnson is encouraged by what he has seen until now. Hopes that the inevitable setbacks do not discourage others.

“We’re all here and the process of change has already begun,” Johnson said. “The process of change has already begun. You can feel it. You can feel it in our whole country. The change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to be beaten. We’re going to take our lumps. It’s going to be blood. But the process of change has already begun. “

There is still space for more leaders to step forward

When Johnson continued by asking where is our leader, left in clear that there is still space for the leaders of the community involved.

