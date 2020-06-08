House for sale Eva Longoria in Los Angeles

The property has seven rooms and a stunning view of the city

Three years ago, the wife of Pepe Cane put up for sale their amazing home of Los Angeles, until 2020, it is managed to sell. The property in Mediterranean style with luxurious details and finishes that will surely have been left stunned by their new owners.

In an exclusive area of Los Angeles is the expropiedad of the actress Eva Longoria, which before was Tom Cruise, which measures close to a hectare, and has seven bedrooms and a small guest house.

Photo: Instagram @evalongoria

The property is european style it features a terrace that gives a breathtaking view, from its position in the hills of Hollywood Hills, giving a panoramic view of the city, allows you to see the whole complex in its entirety.

The interior of the residence prevail the rustic accents and the white walls. In the kitchen furniture stainless steel, stone floors and details in marble and wood give a feeling of comfort and peacefulness to its guests.

Photo: Instagram @evalongoria

In the main hall there is a stone fireplace that blends in with its large windows and its comfortable white couches and wooden chairs.

The house also includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which have a stunning view of the hills of Hollywood Hills. The white and grey tones pervade all the corners of the rooms.

Photo: Instagram @evalongoria

If this were not enough, the property has a swimming pool and a spa in the form of a lake that extends over a garden surrounded by rocks and in the midst of nature, above it a bridge with flowers ends to give it a homey touch to the residence.

Some media suggest that the property that Eva Longoria bought in 2015, amounted to 7 million euros in this sale.

Photo: Instagram @evalongoria