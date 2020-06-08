I stopped being a villainess! Angelina Jolie, committed to social justice made a great contribution

Angelina Jolie in one of the Hollywood actresses more committed to the causes that they fight against racism and discrimination in the world. After the death of George Floyd, of 46 years, in Minneapolis there arose a wave of movements in support of the african-american community. Two of the most commented are now on the “Black lives matter” (The lives of black people matter) and “I can’t breathe” (can’t breathe). Now the actress made her great contribution to such institutions this weekend.

It turns out that the interpreter of “Maleficent” and made a donation of $ 200,000 allocated to the Legal Defense Fund of NAAC, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. This is an organization that fights for racial equality and social justice . Other celebrities like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber also gave his strong backing to this initiative.

On the other hand, the interpreter, who on Thursday met 45 years ago, he gave an interview to the media. There he rejected the violent acts and the abuse of power by law enforcement authorities. “The rights do not belong to any group to give to another. The discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained, or justified . I hope that we can come together as americans to address the deep structural errors in our society.”

Angelina Jolie always supportive

The american actress has always been in solidarity with this type of social causes, in addition, of those who support women who, like her, have had breast cancer. “Women generally have a risk of 13% for developing breast cancer throughout their life. Had an estimated risk of 87% of developing the disease and a 50% risk of ovarian cancer. Due to my high risk, the experts recommended preventive surgeries”.

In other words, Angelina Jolie, former wife of Brad Pitt, remarked on the role of women in society: “I Had a double mastectomy and then I extirpé the ovaries and the fallopian Tubes, which significantly reduced, although not eliminated completely, my risk of developing cancer (…) My hope is to give them as many years as possible to their lives and be here for them. I have lived over a decade without a mother. He met only some of their grandchildren and, often, I was too sick to play with them.”