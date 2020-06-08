Johnny Depp requires accounts to Amber Heard by your divorce agreement

The actor wants to see that efectivamete Heard has donated to the charity that received it as compensation.

Johnny Depp has issued subpoenas to gather any communication which may have had his ex-wife Amber Heard with several charities after the divorce of the couple.

The star of Pirates of the Caribbean is asking for all documents and communication that you Heard may have had with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with respect to the donations that were made after the separation of the couple, while his legal team questioned how much money she has transferred to the non-profit organizations.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Depp presented the subpoenas in Virginia, asking the court to force each organization to deliver all of the information about his ex-wife, who split legally in 2017.

The team of the actor asks for “communications” to include “any exchange of verbal or written agreement between any person or persons or entities, including, among others, conversations verbal, telephone calls, letters, emails, memos, reports, telegraphs, faxes, displays, drawings, text messages and any other document that confirms or is related to the exchange of written or verbal “.

The subpoena requested: “All documents that refer, reflect or relate with any donation made to YOU or for YOUR benefit by Ms. Heard, from 1 January 2016, up to the present. “

The measurement occurs after the divorce of the couple, which stated that the actress would get$ 7 million of the actor as a payment of compensation, but it was agreed that the money would be donated to charity.

The agreement followed weeks of negotiations between the couple, after the star of Aquaman filed a restraining order and divorce, accusing Depp of throwing a telephone to the face and assaulting you in your home. Later, he heard the accusations of physical abuse.

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation in Virginia for an article he wrote in December of 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as “a public figure that represents domestic abuse”.