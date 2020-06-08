Kanye West joins protest of Chicago after receiving criticism

Kanye West was one of the hundreds of people who protested in Chicago on the 4th of June. The rapper kept a low profile when he joined a crowd of protesters George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. A presenter’s local morning program in Chicago, Kendra G, recorded a video of the launch of Kanye. He remained in silence while he wore a protective mask and the hood of his sweatshirt was lifted.

In the legend of your video, Kendra revealed that Kanye he didn’t have his usual team of cameras with him, and that “in reality did not want to be filmed”. The rapper seemed not to object to the dozens of cameras of the iPhone that it was filmed in the video of Kendra, but also interacted with them.

The surprise appearance of Kanye in this protest of Chicago came hours after revelations that he had donated $2 million to help the family of George Floyd, along with the families of another black man (Ahmaud Arbery) and a black woman (Breonna Taylor), were also recently killed by police officers.

The billionaire husband of Kim Kardashian had received thousands of negative comments for continuing to support the president Trump before all of this controversy, even Kim was in favor of the motion on all of your social networks/Photo: The Uncompromising

The donation of $ 2 million of Kanye was allocated to funds legal for George, Ahmaud and Breonna, while he also established a college fund for the daughter of George, Gianna, six years . In addition, he promised to cover the legal process of Ahmaud and the families of Breonna while fighting for justice.

Criticized Kanye West

Before this, the fans did not hesitate to point out that West was one of the few celebrities who had remained publicly silent about these deaths. Taking into account that the rapper is usually extremely frank, the public expected to hear from him about it. It seems that, instead of talking, Kanye has decided to show their support through their actions.

Meanwhile, Kanye is not the only star that has been filed in a protest to fight for racial equality. Halsey, Yungblud, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and many other celebrities have also taken to the streets to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

These demonstrations began after George was murdered by the police officer white, Derek Chauvin, during an arrest on may 25. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree.

Meanwhile, the other three officers at the scene of the arrest have been accused of aiding and abetting to homicide in the second degree and aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.