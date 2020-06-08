Katy Perry captive during concert virtual; it shows your pregnancy

The pandemic coronavirus caused thousands of students to u.s. to be without graduation after the completion of the present cycle school. A sad situation, because they hoped to conclude this stage of their education with their classmates. But, to ease that ‘bitter drink’, came the initiative Dear Class 2020, virtual event that was held this Sunday.

In the celebration participated the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, in addition to stars like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Shonda Rhimes, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Kevin Durant, and Lady Gaga. But who stole the show was the singer Katy Perry, therefore, despite her advanced pregnancy, performed their hits “Daisies” and “Firework” by energy.

“I hope that, in the midst of everything that is happening in the world, take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating. They are the future and I know that will take all that you have learned to make the world a better place. Never let the change”, was the message that the singer added to the publication that promoted his show on Instagram.

The online participation of Katy meant that the users did trending worldwide on Twitter; some due to the surprise that caused them to see her giving so effusive spectacle, while others due to the way he said the name of the band CNCO.

Todos estamos de acuerdo que Katy Perry es una artista de la hostia y no tiene la valoración y el reconocimiento que se merece pic.twitter.com/RQwKWq961W — Merlina (@emiemiliaa12) June 8, 2020