Knox Jolie Pitt, the son forgotten of Brad and Angelina, who wants to be a star

The children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie you have become a celebrity. Shiloh and Zahara are seen often in different places with their mother and also with friends famous as Millie Bobby Brown. One of the that not much is said about it, Knox.

Born in France on July 12, 2008, together with her twin sister Vivienne, Knox Jolie Pitt is 11 years old and is the youngest child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Knox got his first name of the paternal grandfather of Brad, Hal Knox Hillhouse, and his middle name, Leon, is the name of the great-grandfather of Angelina.

In 2016, Knox lent his voice to a character in Kung Fu Panda 3, tape starring his mother, from that time he expressed to his parents his concern by belonging to the world of the show. His sister Vivienne, got his first paper even before Maleficent 2014 in which she played the younger version of the character from the star Elle Fanning, Aurora.

His parents have been motivated lately to live life as simple as possible. This includes a notable where she was seen accompanying her older sister Zahara while he was walking his dog, and keeps contact with common tasks, far from the luxuries to which they are accustomed.