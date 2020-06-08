Kylie Jenner is afraid that her daughter Stormi is a victim of racism

Unfortunately, in the XXI century, still frequent the racist actions against millions of people because of their skin color and place of origin.

The recent murder of George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer who suffocated until he lost his life, caused outrage in the United States and around the world and served as the engine of numerous demonstrations in the streets (that have taken place in recent days in regions including New York, Washington, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis), additionally, gave rise to the media #BLACKOUTTUESDAY, in which so many people placed a box of black color in social networks (to protest) and shared reflections on anti-racism.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Harry Styles, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds decided to do donations to support the people fighting racism in the United States and other famous, as Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to reveal how they feel in these moments so complicated.

‘Personally, never will I experience the pain and the fear that a lot of black people around the country live every day, but I know that no one should live in fear and no one deserves a death like that of George Floyd and many others’ he said this celeb on Instagram.