Kylie Jenner is afraid that her daughter Stormi is a victim of racism

Unfortunately, in the XXI century, still frequent the racist actions against millions of people because of their skin color and place of origin.
The recent murder of George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer who suffocated until he lost his life, caused outrage in the United States and around the world and served as the engine of numerous demonstrations in the streets (that have taken place in recent days in regions including New York, Washington, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis), additionally, gave rise to the media #BLACKOUTTUESDAY, in which so many people placed a box of black color in social networks (to protest) and shared reflections on anti-racism.
Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Harry Styles, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds decided to do donations to support the people fighting racism in the United States and other famous, as Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to reveal how they feel in these moments so complicated.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
