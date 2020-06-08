Lionel Messi is joined in the blackout of the networks to condemn the murder of George Floyd and racial violence

Lionel Messi joined the BlackOutTuesdaythe initiative to “turn off” social networks throughout the day in repudiation of the murder of George Floyd and against racial violence in the United States.

Messi joined as well to the various figures of the whole world who supported the move as Susan Sarandon, Sacha Baron Cohen, Octavia Spencer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Meryl Streep, Ashton Kutcher, Liv Tyler, Millie Bobby Brown, Mark Hamill, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

Also attended by musicians such as Ronnie Wood, Björk, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey and Guns N’ Roses, and personalities from the world of fashion such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski.

It is worth remembering that Messi always been characterized by a spirit of solidarity and empathy with the social problems in our country and in the rest of the world.

“The Flea” turned to show his side in solidarity to join an initiative that brought together figures of the whole world.

In fact, from the pandemic of the coronavirus, Messi performed various solidarity actions, such as the important donation made to the Foundation Garrahan and his participation in a marathon of solidarity in Spain to raise funds to fight the disease.

“I think that it is only responsible to take a stand and acknowledge the pain that the black community has suffered and continues to suffer. Not just today, but every day. Then, I will make a PAUSE, in the name of kindness, in the name of social justice. I’m going to pause, because I need to learn more about their struggles. Because I think I know, but I don’t really know”,he stated in his account Ricky Martin, who also joined the protest Messi.

Other artists such as Seth MacFarlane and Jennifer Lopez incited their followers to vote in the primary election held in some states to change the current situation.

“While the entertainment industry calls a pause, keep in mind that your votes are very much needed today,” said the actress, in both the singer wrote: “Your vote matters. I know part of the change. Go and votá”.

It is worth remembering that Black Lives Matter is a movement that was born in 2013 and through which the community has found a way to make visible the abuses by the police against people of color, which re-emerged with force after the murder of Floyd.

The death of Floyd joined a long history of deaths of african americans by the police, and sparked a wave of marches and protests that included fighting, vandalism, and looting.