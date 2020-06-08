Lyme disease: How it is the condition that suffer from celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid?

Despite being a disease that exists since many years ago, it was not until recently that it became more known in the world. And is that character celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Alec Baldwin and Thalia they have confessed it and live episodes unpleasant when they occur your symptoms?

It is Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that is contracted by the bite of a tick contaminated with the bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Skin rash, headache, fever, or fatigue are some of the most common manifestations of this pathology that, if not treated on time can spread and cause damage to the joints, heart, or nervous system, maintains the site MedlinePlus.

What are its causes?

As mentioned above, Lyme disease and s caused in the United States by the bacteria: borrelia burgdorferi and borrelia mayonii. While in Europe and Asia, the transmit borrelia afzelii and borrelia garinii.

According to the Mayo Clinic ticks, transmitting agent of the bacteria, can attach to any part of the body, but they usually do so in areas that are difficult to see, as the armpits, scalp or groin; areas where they are kept for 36 to 48 hours to transfer the agent.

Photo reference/ Pixabay

What are the symptoms?

Specialists point out that the first symptoms begin between 3 and 30 days after the tick bite. Among them are:

Red skin rash

Fever

Chills

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle and joint pains

Swollen lymph nodes

When not treated in time, there are other manifestations such as:

Severe headaches and neck stiffness

Rashes additional in other areas of the body

Facial paralysis or weakness to facial muscles

Arthritis with severe pain in the joints and swelling

Intermittent pain in the tendons, muscles, and bones

Irregular heartbeat

Episodes of dizziness or difficulty breathing

Inflammation of the brain and the spinal cord

Shooting pains, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

How is your treatment?

Lyme disease it has an easy treatment. The doctors argue that once diagnosed, usually, he sends the patient to take antibiotics.

However, they warn that it is important to diagnose the disease as soon as possible, so that it is easier to complete recovery, and quickly.

On the other hand, after the treatment, some patients may continue to present some symptoms, which is known as syndrome post-Lyme disease for which there is a drug in particular or it has been shown that long-term antibiotics help.