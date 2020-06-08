Nicki Minaj points out the lack of responsibility of the justice system

LOS ANGELES (united States).- As many throughout the United States, Nicki Minaj one is angry. The rap “Monster” went to his account of Instagram the 1 of June with a message of disappointment, pointing out the lack of accountability of the justice system to accuse the other officers of PoliceThomas Lane, JA Kueng and Tou Thoa, who observed how Derek Chauvin pushed his knee against the neck of George Floyd, thus leading to death by asphyxiation.

“When 4 black men commit a crime, if 1 person commits a murder. ALL are accused and CONVICTED,” began Nicki your passionate publication, which presented a slate with the names of men and women black who lost their lives in circumstances involving law enforcement. “ When the thugs / white police officers kill black people innocent, all are responsible “, he said emphatically 115 million followers.

“Everyone saw death an unarmed man and did not do anything‼ Why do they have different rules????? Let it hear your voice. You’re angry,” he continued. “The white people have been using violence against us from the beginning of time. We didn’t invent the violence and the looting. What will be convicted of these officers? Probably not. Let it hear your voice,” he said. Nicki encouraged his followers to “call and send text messages to be part of these requests,” and added that he hopes that “Mr Floyd rest in peace”.

Nicki Minaj assumes the position in front of “Black Lives Matter”

The message Nicki came on the same day that the cause of the death of George is finally made public. George died as a result of “asphyxia due to sustained pressure” on the 25th of May. The outrage over this death has continued around the country as millions of people gather around the movement “Black Lives Matter” after the images of the death of George circulated from the cell phone of a witness.

In the images disturbing, you could see the former officer Derek Chauvin forcing his knee into the neck of George, while other officers were doing nothing. Even when the civilians protested by the police to stop their aggressive actions, nothing was done. George was unconscious and was taken on a stretcher to the Medical Center Hennepin County, where he was declared dead. Chauvin was arrested May 29th, accused of murder and involuntary manslaughter in the third degree.