Selena Gomez joins the movement “Black Lives Matter” by handing over control of your Instagram for this reason.

After the death of George Floyd, thousands of people demonstrated in different cities of the united States with the goal of ending racism and discrimination.

A number of celebrities have joined the movement that has been called, ‘Black Lives Matter’, in the different protests and with important messages in social networks.

Selena Gomez cede the control of their Instagram in the fight against racism

However, Selena has decided to support the movement “Black Lives Matter” by handing over control of his profile of Instagram. Czech what is your idea:

“I struggled to decide what was right, what should I say to make you see to others that we are living a historic moment, very important. After giving much thought to how I could use my presence in the virtual sphere, I have decided that what we all need is to hear more voices of black“.

In this way, Sel wants to give a chance to the voices that have been ignored for so long, of being fully heard:

“We all have the obligation to make things better, and we can start by opening our minds and our hearts to listen to others“.

What do you think of this incredible initiative of Selena?, do you like it?