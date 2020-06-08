Selena Gomez is now the voice of all african americans

Dedicated to giving volume to the top of their voices, Selena Gomez, has not ceased to show personalities. These have focused on creating a better world for all. Then in the case of George Floyd, the African American man who was killed because of police abuse, came a whole wave of protests antiracists. Not only in the United States but all over the world, for this reason, the singer of “Boyfriend” decided to use their networks to show the other side of the coin.

The afternoon of this Sunday, the American, presented through the social network of the snapshots to a woman that in some way or another; is changing the world. This black woman, called Kimberlé Crenshaw is an American academic specialized in the field of the critical theory of race, and professor of the Faculty of Law of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez showed the other side of the coin

Also, he is also a professor of the Faculty of Law of the University of Columbia, there is dedicated to research on issues of race and gender. It is especially known for coining in 1989, the concept of “intersectionality”. Just this last concept, he was one of the Selena Gomez highlighted through their publication on Instagram. And ensuring that this term and the “critical theory of race” made him familiar but not knew its origin.

“Meet Kimberlé Crenshaw. You may have heard of the “intersectionality”, the “critical Theory of race” and “#SayHerName”, but like me, maybe you have no idea from where they came to these words,” said the young American star. At the time that it also told its more than 179 million followers, who Crenshaw, had several dissemination channels in explaining the various points of the origin of the breed.

This would be the third character that shows Selena Gomez through its digital platforms. In a first moment gave to get to know another woman who founded an organization to make those black communities are powerful, Alicia Garza. And then to Jelani Cobb, a journalist at the New Yorker. Professor at Columbia University, and historian, who has written several books explaining the arts of the black race.