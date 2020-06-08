As promised, yesterday afternoon, Selena Gomez, has handed over the management of your official account of Instagram. Although this could be a practice somewhat unusual, the famous american actress and singer made it clear that he would use his voice so that other people could carry a message to the world. After the case George Floyd travel the world, and that the protests take over a street in quarantine, the celebrity decided to break the silence.

Continuing with his project of massification of content, with respect to racism and the feeling of all the american people, led him to know a great character. In this opportunity, it was the turn of Alicia Garza, who is the co-founder of the movement “Black Lives Matter.” This same woman directs the “Black Futures Lab”, a project that was used with the objective of that black communities are powerful.

In addition to that, the brilliant lady who showed Selena Gomez its more than 179 million followers on the platform of the snapshot, it has managed to equip with the latest in terms of information. It turns out that he also has a podcast. “This woman is a force for change. Oh alice will be in charge of my account today!”, said the singer of “Boyfriend”, in a publication that allowed to see the face of this impressive voice for human rights.

Beyond showing a photograph of the face of Alicia Garza, whose publication actually managed to capture more than a million “likes” and at least six thousand comments, Gomez had another brilliant idea. Making use of the recent tool Instagram, better known as “Instagram” Tv, Alicia recorded a message to your followers. “I am one of the co-creators of “Blklivesmatter” and I am “Black ” futures lab” where we work to make that black communities are powerful in terms of politics.