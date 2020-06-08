Song of the Summer 2020: Start of the race to find the song of the summer, vote for your favorite!

With the arrival of warm weather and a good time, year after year, you begin to notice an increase of the musical premieres who are potential candidates to ‘Canción Summer 2020′. And this year, despite the fact that we will be seeing a summer peculiar, could not be less: the artists have already taken out the heavy artillery and are willing to give up everything to go off without pause throughout the summer. We collect the first great songs candidates to the song of summer 2020.

Enrique Iglesias, he knows very well what it is to succeed summer after summer with their songs. That’s why this year has wanted to join forces with one of the artists of the time, Anuel AA, to create the theme with Latin rhythms ‘Football and ‘rumba’. And is not the only collaboration that we have been captured. And it is Agony has united his powerful voice with the art of Brian Cross to create ‘Strangers’ an electronic pop with fresh touches that sure will this summer.

Songs such as ‘Tusa‘Karol G and Nicki Minaj or ‘Don’t Start Now’ Dua Lipa also found in the candidates ‘petarlo’ this summer. And is that each year we watch as the race to become the song of the moment starts before. It will be that as soon as you goal in your head, the faster you are going to paste.

Among candidates we can find to veterans, as Gente De Zona, Sebastian Yatra, Cali and the Dandee, Carlos Vives and Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Camille or Daddy Yankee, you will have to do with artists of the stature of Aitana, Miki Núñez or the newly incorporated to the music industry Nia and Eva.

