Star of Stranger Things could enter the Marvel movies

In a few weeks will take place the inevitable Comic-Con in San Diego: from the 18th to the 21st of July, the Hollywood studio announced its biggest project for the coming years. Between the alignment more expected, Marvel will be examined with much attention by the fans but what is surprising could be the income of one of the stars of the series Stranger Things.

In addition to the spin-off of Avengers focused on the character of The black widow or new information on The guardians of the galaxy 3the superheroes of the productions number 1 of the study should reveal the full cast of The Eternals.

This adaptation of a comic that is little-known in all countries, will represent an ancient race of human beings, the Eternal can manipulate cosmic energy to protect the Earth from the forces of evil.

Before the revelation of the casting end, the site of Variety proposes that Millie Bobby Brown, one of the stars of Stanger Things should be part of the adventure. If this is confirmed, this would be the first participation of the young actress, 16 years old, in a production of Marvel. The nature of his character still remains a secret.

Millie Bobby Brown is about to join also in the cast of two actresses confirmed, Angelina Jolie, without a doubt in the role of Sersi and Salma Hayek. Contacted by the web site IGNDisney, owner of Marvel, has not yet commented on these strong rumors.

There is No doubt that it saved their cartridges for the Comic-con in a few days, as disclosed in the announcement of the movies for phase 4 of the MCU, the movie universe of Marvel.

What Millie Bobby Brown will also be a singer?

According to reports, the young man wants a career in music now who has reached 16 years of age. “Millie is very talented. It has millions of admirers by ‘Stranger Things’, but also passionate about the music,” a source told The Sun.

Currently the young actress and model from england is one of the star best paid of the television and the cinema. However, the physical change that has had his face over the years has been a cause of controversy/Photo: Publimetro

“She must have at least seven songs that you love, but it is not planned to release anything before the age of 16, in the pit of February, in part due to your hectic agenda,” he said. The same source has said that the young british woman is determined to start a race, and that it is in talks with 3 Beat Records, the label that has artists such as Cole and Pixie Lott.