Taylor Swift has that she also got the graduation she could have imagined, “Dear Class of 2020”

There is nothing to stop graduates of 2020! During the special YouTube ‘Dear Class of 2020’ on Sunday 7 June, the hit song of Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing holding ‘out’ Me Back” was performed by the choir AMDA College of Performing Arts and the music band of Diamond Bar High School.

During the presentation pre-recorded, the musicians wore caps and gowns of blue with tassels yellow as they marched to a football field to interpret the song. The video then went to the halls of a high school, where students, socially distanced, of course, danced a jig while wearing facial masks, a nod to the pandemic of coronavirus that has led to the closure of the schools.

Shawn Mendes

After the song is motivating, the Mendes appeared in a video to thank the two groups of artists, and also to share a message with the class of 2020.

“I hope that wherever you take your life after graduation, continue inspiring you,” said the Toronto native. “To all graduates of the class of 2020, congrats … Do what you like to do in life!”

Taylor Swift

Nor obtained the high school graduation that she imagined.

In “Dear Class of 2020” of YouTube Originals, Swift addressed the graduates, telling a story of how he was on tour and couldn’t attend his own ceremony.

“I know that this is not the type of graduation that you thought that you were going to have,” he said. “I ended up getting my diploma by mail”

“It was not exactly what I had imagined,” he continued.

But in the end, Swift hopes that everyone can “expect the unexpected”.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae and more recited the poem “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou during the celebration virtual graduation YouTube “Dear Class of 2020”

Each woman took his turn to read lines from the poem such as: “what bothers You my sensuality? / Are you surprised? / How do I dance as if I have diamonds? / At the meeting of my thighs?”

The assembly also presented clips of the own Angelou, as well as Misty Copeland dancing alone in a ballet studio.

